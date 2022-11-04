CNBC Investing Club

New hope China may soften on Covid boosts our stocks most tied to world's No. 2 economy

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
The Nasdaq has a "very, very strong" pipeline of Chinese companies that want to list on the exchange in the coming months as the U.S. and China appear closer to resolving an audit dispute, said Bob McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Estee Lauder (EL) and other Club holdings with meaningful exposure to the Chinese economy bounced Friday, following news that BioNTech's (BNTX) Covid vaccine will soon be available to foreign residents living in China.

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Equities mixed, hopes for China reopening, buying Coterra
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Equities mixed, hopes for China reopening, buying Coterra
Krystal Huran hour ago
Coterra Energy's earnings beat, dividend raise reinforce the Club's investment case
CNBC Investing ClubCoterra Energy's earnings beat, dividend raise reinforce the Club's investment case
Kevin Stankiewicz23 min ago
Starbucks delivered solid quarter and guidance, imagine when China fully reopens
CNBC Investing ClubStarbucks delivered solid quarter and guidance, imagine when China fully reopens
Zev Fima
Read More