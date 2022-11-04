An extraordinary comeback for Brazil’s Lula sees a new ‘pink tide’ take shape in Latin America

Political analysts said Lula's victory marked the most symbolic shift in a political movement that has seen the region's right-wing governments replaced by leftist leaders.

A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new so-called "pink tide" in Latin America, but political analysts say the latest leftist resurgence is very different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s.

Lula won a third presidential term late last month, securing 50.9% of the runoff vote to narrowly defeat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

It marked an extraordinary political comeback for the 77-year-old former metalworker, who was jailed in 2017 in a sweeping graft investigation following a two-term 2003-2010 presidency. Lula was released in 2019 and his criminal convictions were later annulled, paving the way for him to seek a return to office.

Speaking at his campaign headquarters after securing victory, Lula described his return to office as a "resurrection."

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, broke an almost two-day silence over his election defeat earlier this week but stopped short of congratulating or recognizing the victory of his rival. Bolsonaro is not expected to contest the election result.

