It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability

The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals.

Companies need regulation and greater accountability to ensure they're meeting goals related to sustainability, according to the CEO of SDG Monitor, a firm focused on measuring performance in that area.

Speaking during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum on Friday, Tuuli-Anna Tiuttu argued that CEOs and management needed to be "accountable" when it came to the sustainability goals they'd set.

Their long-term goals also needed to be broken down into "short-term actions" that were "more concrete and realistic to do and achieve," she added.

While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. The devil is in the detail and goals can often be light on the latter.

While many big firms are now posting details of their emissions and progression on goals, establishing a uniform set of criteria that all can adhere to and measure their efforts against represents a significant challenge.