Cramer's lightning round: Cano Health is a buy

Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now."
Cano Health Inc: "I think it's a buy."
Zoetis Inc: "Zoetis was probably oversold."
Peabody Energy Corp: "Santa can't afford that coal, it's going up too much."
Viatris Inc: "I don't like those guys. I do think that [Johnson & Johnson] is going to spin off its consumer product company, and that's going to be very, very good."
Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I don't like that one."
IAC Inc: "That stock is so down. ... Do I know that that stock has to bounce back? Yes. Do I know from what level? No. But I think you're okay."
Marathon Oil Corp: "Marathon's good. Others, I like more."
Nike Inc: "I don't think buying Nike here is that bad."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.
