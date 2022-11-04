Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Cano Health is a buy

Krystal Hur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now."

Cano Health Inc: "I think it's a buy."

Zoetis Inc: "Zoetis was probably oversold."

Peabody Energy Corp: "Santa can't afford that coal, it's going up too much."

Viatris Inc: "I don't like those guys. I do think that [Johnson & Johnson] is going to spin off its consumer product company, and that's going to be very, very good."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I don't like that one."

IAC Inc: "That stock is so down. ... Do I know that that stock has to bounce back? Yes. Do I know from what level? No. But I think you're okay."

Marathon Oil Corp: "Marathon's good. Others, I like more."

Nike Inc: "I don't think buying Nike here is that bad."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Disclaimer

