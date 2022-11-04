Cramer's lightning round: Cano Health is a buy

Loading chart...

Hasbro Inc : "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now."

Cano Health Inc : "I think it's a buy."

Zoetis Inc : "Zoetis was probably oversold."

Peabody Energy Corp : "Santa can't afford that coal, it's going up too much."

Viatris Inc : "I don't like those guys. I do think that [Johnson & Johnson ] is going to spin off its consumer product company, and that's going to be very, very good."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp : "I don't like that one."

IAC Inc : "That stock is so down. ... Do I know that that stock has to bounce back? Yes. Do I know from what level? No. But I think you're okay."

Marathon Oil Corp : "Marathon's good. Others, I like more."

Nike Inc : "I don't think buying Nike here is that bad." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

