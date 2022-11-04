JPMorgan's blockchain unit CEO says consumer protection needs to be a priority in digital asset projects

SINGAPORE — Banks have to prioritize consumer protection as they embark on digital asset experiments, said Umar Farooq, chief executive officer of JPMorgan's blockchain unit Onyx.

Many blockchain projects and other crypto protocols have the potential to make financial services more efficient, accessible and affordable. But without proper precautions, they could also expose customers to cybersecurity risks.

In recent months, many crypto investors have been struck by hacks and scams. For example, crypto exchange Binance was hit by a $570 million hack in October and Deribit lost $28 million in a hot wallet hack this month.

"What a bank needs to do from a regulatory point of view and customer's point of view is that we need to protect our customers. We cannot lose their money," Farooq said during a panel at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 on Wedneday.

"I do think you need some sort of identity solution or know-your-customer solution which verifies who the human being that is interacting is and what they are allowed to do. Because without that, in the longer term, it just doesn't work," he added in an interview with CNBC.