CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades toymaker Funko on disappointing earnings, uncertain future

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

BITG says WeWork shares could nearly triple, citing 'opportunity in uncertainty'
CNBC ProBITG says WeWork shares could nearly triple, citing 'opportunity in uncertainty'
Carmen Reinicke28 min ago
Retail investors are dumping most of Big Tech except one stock
CNBC ProRetail investors are dumping most of Big Tech except one stock
Michelle Fox
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Robinhood, Boeing, Qorvo, Tesla, Home Depot & more
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Robinhood, Boeing, Qorvo, Tesla, Home Depot & more
Michael Bloom
Read More