What Cramer is watching Friday — Starbucks soars on China hope, jobs growth still strong

general view of a Starbucks store on September 15, 2022 in Plainview, New York
Bruce Bennett | Getty Images News | Getty Images
What I am looking at Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
- The "old economy" is on fire and it's going to be hard for the Federal Reserve to cool it down. October jobs growth: 261,000 versus 205,000 expected. Strong labor market except for Silicon Valley, where we're seeing hirings freezes (Qualcomm and Amazon) and layoffs (fintech Stripe and planned cuts at Twitter). The Fed has more work to do. China appears to be breaking the ice on zero-Covid. Foreigners there to get BioNTech (BNTX)-Pfizer (PFE) mRNA vaccine. U.S. stocks higher Friday morning, and so are bond yields, with 2-year Treasury yield hitting new 15-year high of 4.88%. Oil prices surge 4% to over $90 per barrel.
- Club holding Starbucks (SBUX) CFO tells CNBC when rolling Covid mobility restrictions get lifted, the company's business gets a lift; also says trying to build out in China for when it fully reopens, and demand normalizes. The stock rise 6%. Price target bumps higher at Wedbush, City and Evercore ISI. After the bell Thursday, solid quarter and good guidance. Starbucks will emerge was No. 1 Western consumer brand in China. healthy growth in our North American business; mobile order and pay up 26% in fiscal Q4. Reiterated intention to return roughly $20 billion to shareholders in the next three years.