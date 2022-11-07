CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley says this Tesla-supplying global battery material stock could soar by 81%

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman says these 'attractive stocks' still have more room to run
CNBC ProGoldman says these 'attractive stocks' still have more room to run
Michael Bloom
This deep value golf stock is set to triple, Jefferies predicts
CNBC ProThis deep value golf stock is set to triple, Jefferies predicts
Alex Harring
Coinbase jumps after Wall Street cheers cost-cutting measures, active user numbers
CNBC ProCoinbase jumps after Wall Street cheers cost-cutting measures, active user numbers
Carmen Reinicke
Read More