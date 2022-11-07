Jailed British-Egyptian activist escalates hunger strike by refusing water as COP27 gets underway

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Jailed British-Egyptian citizen Alaa Abdel-Fattah stepped up his hunger strike by refusing water, ratcheting up fears for the life of one of the country's leading rights activists just as world leaders arrive in Egypt for the start of the COP27 climate summit.

Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard said Sunday that authorities had less than three days to save Abdel-Fattah's life, warning that failure to intervene would overshadow the U.N.'s flagship climate conference.

It comes amid growing fears over the deteriorating health of Abdel-Fattah. The 40-year-old has stopped drinking water in a desperate attempt to pressure Egyptian authorities to allow him U.K. consular access.

The escalation of Abdel-Fattah's hunger strike has prompted grave concerns for the prominent human rights activist and writer, who had consumed just 100 calories a day for more than 200 days.

Egypt is hosting the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh through to Nov. 18. The event has shone a global spotlight on Egypt's human rights record, with campaigners condemning President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's policy of "mass arbitrary detention to crush dissent."

Egypt's el-Sisi has long claimed that there are no political prisoners in the country.

"If they do not want to end up with a death they should have and could have prevented, they must act now," Callamard said at a news briefing.

If authorities were to fail to intervene in the next 72 hours "at the most," Callamard said Abdel-Fattah's death "will be holding on to COP27, it will be in every single discussion, every single discussion there will be Alaa there."