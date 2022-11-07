Brace for 'mass attacks' on energy network, Zelenskyy says; Ukraine at risk of running out of air defenses, analysts say

Ukraine is at risk of running out of air defense weapons and needs the West's urgent help to defend against a tide of cheap Iranian-supplied drones that are targeting its energy infrastructure, according to analysts at the defense and security think tank RUSI.

"Further Western support is needed to ensure that Kyiv can counter Moscow's updated approach to the air war in Ukraine," RUSI's defense analysts Justin Bronk, Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds said in a new report Monday, noting Russia's increased use in recent months of cheap Iranian Shahed-136 drones to disable Ukraine's energy networks.

Previously, they noted, "Russia's attempts at strategic air attack have been limited to expensive cruise and ballistic missile barrages at a much more limited scale. These failed to achieve strategically decisive damage during the first seven months of the invasion."

"However, the latest iteration is a more focused and sustainable bombardment of the Ukrainian electricity grid, blending hundreds of cheap Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 loitering munitions against substations with continued use of cruise and ballistic missiles against larger targets," they said.