Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and more

A traveler arriving at Los Angeles International Airport looks for ground transportation during a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive — Shares of software company Take-Two sank 15% after reporting a miss on revenue and lowering their guidance for the rest of the fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter was $1.50 billion versus an expected $1.55 billion. For the current quarter and the full year, the company is also anticipating weaker-than-expected net bookings.

Tripadvisor — Shares of Tripadvisor sank more than 15% in after-hours trading following a miss on earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue, however, was $459 million versus the $442 million estimate.

Syneos Health — Shares of Syneos Health fell 13.5% after jumping nearly 17% during the regular trading day. Investors may be buying and selling the biopharma company after it plunged 46% on Friday following disappointing earnings results.

Five9 — Shares of cloud company Five9 shed 14% after reporting quarterly results. The company reported $198.3 million in revenue, which beat expectations. However, fourth-quarter guidance for revenue and per-share earnings came in lighter than anticipated.

Groupon — Groupon's stock fell 4.8% after the company reported earnings that disappointed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a 68 cent loss per share on $144.4 million. Analysts expected a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $157.3 million, according to StreetAccount.