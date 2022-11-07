CNBC Investing Club

Here's what we've learned about the health of the consumer this earnings season

Paulina Likos
People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in New York City, June 10, 2022.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

A slate of earnings reports in recent weeks show consumers are tightening their belts and prioritizing essential purchases as interest rates rise and inflation persists. But the Club's retail holdings — Costco (COST) and Procter & Gamble (PG) chief among them — appear well positioned to manage these shifting consumer behaviors in a worsening economic climate.

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Industrials strong, potential midterm winners, Apple warning
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Industrials strong, potential midterm winners, Apple warning
Kevin Stankiewicz35 min ago
Cramer: Why tech can't find a bottom as other parts of the market show signs of life
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: Why tech can't find a bottom as other parts of the market show signs of life
Jim Cramer
The Fed, earnings, jobs and China: How we think about this week's deluge of data
CNBC Investing ClubThe Fed, earnings, jobs and China: How we think about this week's deluge of data
Zev Fima
Read More