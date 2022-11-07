While building Truth Social, Trump spoke with rivals about competing partnerships

The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 February, 2022.

Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor, according to an insider account.

Trump Media founders and former "Apprentice" contestants Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss first met with Trump over burgers and ice cream on Jan. 26, 2021 — according to a daily log of dealings within the company provided by founder and whistleblower Will Wilkerson — weeks after Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The meeting was referred to internally as "the cheeseburger summit."

Litinsky and Moss officially partnered with Trump through their company, United Atlantic Ventures, in February 2021 to build Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.

On June 11, 2021, however, Litinsky and Moss worried privately about a potential "meltdown" as Trump considered backing his former aide Jason Miller's Gettr app, CNBC has learned. As Trump weighed the Gettr offer, he also had a call with the right-wing social platform Parler, according to the internal log, which offered the ex-president a 12.5% stake.

Months after the initiation of the Trump Media and Truth Social project, Trump met with Gettr. He was offered $5 million a year for his participation, and, according to Wilkerson's daily log, the Truth Social co-founders wondered if Trump would strike a "side deal."

The Washington Post first reported Trump's conversations with Gettr Monday. Parler did not immediately respond to request for comment.