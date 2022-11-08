Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins reelection in bellwether Virginia district, NBC News projects

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during a press conference with Moore Hallmark, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Brian Lam, a local business owner, outside of Collage Spa on November 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been reelected to the House in Virginia's 7th District, defeating Republican Yesli Vega, NBC News projected.

The central Virginia district was widely considered a litmus test for how Democrats might fare in swing districts during an election cycle that historically favors Republicans. The GOP came into Election Day heavily favored to win House control, but Spanberger's swing district was seen as a crucial one for Democrats to hold in order to curb their losses.

Spanberger, a former CIA agent, was first elected to Congress in 2018, winning a seat in a district that includes Richmond suburbs that are typically friendly to Democrats.

But redistricting in 2020 shifted Spanberger's district north to the outer suburbs of Washington D.C., where the electorate is 20% Latino and voters are more socially conservative than in her current district.