Climate change threatens to destroy 'the things Americans value most,' U.S. government warns

The Jade Isle Mobile Home Park is flooded in this aerial view from a drone in St. Cloud. Residents of the community were issued a voluntary evacuation order due to rising water levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The U.S. must ramp up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades as climate change fuels worsening disasters and threatens water supplies and public health across the country, according to a major draft report released by the federal government on Monday.

"The things Americans value most are at risk," the National Climate Assessment authors wrote in the 1,695-page draft. "Many of the harmful impacts that people across the country are already experiencing will worsen as warming increases, and new risks will emerge."

Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has warmed about 68% faster than the planet as a whole, with temperatures rising by 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit (1.4 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels. The land has warmed faster than the ocean, higher latitudes have warmed faster than lower latitudes and the Arctic has warmed fastest of all, the report said.

Climate-related disasters are causing economic losses through infrastructure damage, disruptions in critical services and losses in property values, the report said. The country has experienced an average of nearly eight billion-dollar disasters each year over the past four decades, but in the past five years has seen that average rise to nearly 18 events annually.

The report also described how millions of Americans could be displaced by climate disasters such as severe wildfires in the U.S. West and sea level rise in coastal cities. Climate change is also damaging regional economies by slashing crop yields in the Midwest and disrupting fishery operations in Alaska, among other things.

The authors highlighted how a slew of catastrophes fueled by climate change have disproportionately burdened U.S. communities that have lower carbon footprints.