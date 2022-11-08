Cryptocurrencies slide as worries about FTX fester in latest crypto liquidity scare

The logo of the cryptocurrency Terra Luna is seen on the screen of a computer in an office.

The cryptocurrency market fell on Tuesday amid rumors of insolvency at crypto exchange FTX and worries about the financial conditions of its sister company Alameda Research.

Bitcoin and ether were lower by 6% and 8% respectively, according to Coin Metrics.

Crypto assets tied to Alameda, the trading company also owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, were suffering steeper losses. FTX Token (FTT), the native token of the FTX trading platform, has fallen 23% in the past 24 hours. The token tied to Ethereum competitor Solana , of which Alameda is a big backer, has lost 12%.

In crypto equities, Coinbase fell 12.5%, while Robinhood, in which SBF has a 7.6% stake, fell 9%. Crypto banks like Silvergate and Signature and bitcoin miners like Hut 8 and Riot Blockchain were down double digit percentages.

"There are a lot of mirrors to the Celsius and Three Arrows crisis that happened months ago and what you're seeing is investors having deja vu and fear leaking into the markets," said Conor Ryder, research analyst at Kaiko.