Disney wants you to focus on revenue and profit instead of streaming subscribers — just not this quarter

The Disney+ Marvel website home screen on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The biggest companies in media and entertainment are telling investors to focus on revenue and profit instead of streaming subscriber growth — that message backfired on Disney Tuesday.

Disney added 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers and 14.6 million total direct-to-consumer customers in its fiscal fourth quarter. Both numbers surpassed most analyst estimates and blew away quarterly additions from Netflix , which gained just 2.4 million new subscribers in the quarter.

A year ago, the robust streaming growth numbers may have pushed Disney shares higher. But media and entertainment executives are pushing investors to value their companies on profit and revenue instead of purely subscriber growth. And those numbers weren't kind to Disney this quarter.

Disney shares fell 6% after hours.

Total quarterly Disney revenue of $20.1 billion missed the average analyst estimate by nearly $1 billion, based on Refinitv consensus estimates. Net operating losses in Disney's streaming division, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, ballooned to $1.47 billion in the quarter. That's more than double the loss from a year ago, which Disney partially blamed on the lack of "premier access" content, or theatrically released films for which Disney charged an extra $30 to stream, such as "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise."