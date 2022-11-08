Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down next month

Kohl's said Tuesday that CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the company for a new opportunity.

The retailer also announced preliminary third quarter results. It said comparable sales fell 6.9% in the period, with net sales down 7.2%, from a year ago.

Shares rose about 12% in premarket trading after Kohl's announced the news.

Kohl's — and Gass — have been under pressure from investors. Activist investor Ancora Holdings has pushed the company to remove Gass from the position. Its push for new leadership intensified after Kohl's terminated talks this summer to sell to the Franchise Group, owner of The Vitamin Shoppe

In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will step into a new position of president and report to CEO Chip Bergh.

Kohl's said the leadership change will take effect on Dec. 2. The board appointed Tom Kingsbury, a Kohl's director since last year, to serve as interim CEO.

