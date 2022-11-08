Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle

Details of Renault's Scénic Vision concept car were presented to the public on May 19, 2022. The firm's idea of developing a passenger vehicle that uses hydrogen technology is not unique.

French automaker Renault is partnering with Google to develop its cars like a tech company makes software.

The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms, will see Renault commit to making what it calls a "software defined" vehicle using technology from Google's cloud division.

Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment.

The deal will help Renault develop new onboard and offboard applications, the companies said. Renault will use data analytics to detect and resolve any failures in how the vehicle functions, and personalize users' experience to adapt to often-used destinations, such as electric vehicle charging stations.