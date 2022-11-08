CNBC Pro

S&P 500 typically gains big in the year after midterms, even when there's a recession

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Debt ceiling showdown could be first battle for new Congress and White House
CNBC ProDebt ceiling showdown could be first battle for new Congress and White House
Patti Domm22 min ago
These stocks could benefit from a GOP victory in midterm elections, and analysts love them
CNBC ProThese stocks could benefit from a GOP victory in midterm elections, and analysts love them
Michelle Fox2 hours ago
Inflation and recession fears could spoil the usual post-midterms stock market rally
CNBC ProInflation and recession fears could spoil the usual post-midterms stock market rally
Bob Pisani4 hours ago
Read More