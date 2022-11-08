CNBC Investing Club

We're fed up after Disney's terrible quarter and streaming losses. It's time for some big changes

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Bob Chapek arrives at the premiere of "Pinocchio" held at the Main Theater at Walt Disney Studios on September 7, 2022 in Burbank, California.
Michael Buckner | Variety | Getty Images

Disney (DIS) reported weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday. We are shocked and stunned by the poor performance, and we're certainly not alone. The stock fell roughly 7% in after-hours trading. As shareholders for the Club, we think it's time for a leadership change.

