What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

What I am looking at Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 — Election Day

  • Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
  • Ahead of the midterm results, U.S. stock futures point to a higher Wall Street open Tuesday. Another big event for investors comes Thursday with the release of the government's latest consumer inflation data.
  • Morgan Stanley sees bottom nearing for tech. Risk reward is becoming compelling. Semi secular drivers. Bearish on many of the underlying end markets, Autos and data centers have remained resilient lease.

