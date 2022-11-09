Bitcoin tumbles to its lowest in nearly 2 years; Solana drops another 30%

Bankruptcy filings from Celsius and Voyager have raised questions about what happens to investors' crypto when a platform fails.

Cryptocurrencies were under pressure for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of Binance's planned bailout of FTX.

Bitcoin hit a new bear market low of $16,924.68, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down by 5%, while ether fell 10% to $1,152.34.

The Solana token continued its slide. It was last down 30%, after plunging 26.4% on Tuesday. Alameda Research, the trading firm owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, who also runs FTX, was a big and early backer of the Solana project.

"Market factors such as providing SOL token liquidity as well as support for Solana ecosystem projects on FTX exchange has been an important driver for Solana's success," Bernstein's Gautam Chhugani said in a note Wednesday. "This is an adverse event for the Solana ecosystem in the short run. Further, given FTX/Alameda's balance sheet situation, there may be near term pressure on its Solana holdings, as the situation resolves."

The crypto market briefly spiked on Tuesday after Bankman-Fried, also known as SPF, announced that Binance will acquire its non-U.S. operations but plummeted shortly after.