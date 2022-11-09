Indonesia's economy saw robust growth in the third quarter, but this could be 'as good as it gets'

The Indonesian economy grew at the fastest clip in more than a year for the third quarter, but this "might be as good as it gets" for the Southeast Asian nation as global headwinds await, economists said.

On Monday, Indonesia posted year-on-year GDP growth of 5.72% for the July to September quarter, higher than last quarter's growth of 5.44%.

This was followed by a lift in the consumer confidence index of 120.30 points in October, up from 117.20 points in September.

The rupiah , however, did not rally despite the positive outcomes and remained relatively flat, trading about 0.33% higher on Wednesday.

"Economic growth in Indonesia accelerated in the third quarter, but this is likely to be as good as it gets. We expect lower commodity prices, tighter monetary policy and elevated inflation to drag on growth over the coming quarters," Capital Economics senior economist Gareth Leather said.

Leather said exports will likely struggle against falling commodity prices and slowing global growth.

Indonesia, a major commodity exporter, has benefited from filling the supply gap caused by the war in Ukraine and once-steep commodity prices resulting from crimped supply chains.