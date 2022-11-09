CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, AMC, Kroger, Disney, Robinhood & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Evercore ISI upgrades Kroger, sees shares jumping 18% as inflation boosts grocery shopping
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Kroger, sees shares jumping 18% as inflation boosts grocery shopping
Carmen Reinicke23 min ago
Bank of America downgrades Tyson Foods ahead of earnings, citing worsening conditions in meat industry
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Tyson Foods ahead of earnings, citing worsening conditions in meat industry
Carmen Reinicke2 hours ago
Barclays says buy this consumer hardware name, the ‘most underappreciated player in the space’
CNBC ProBarclays says buy this consumer hardware name, the ‘most underappreciated player in the space’
Carmen Reinicke3 hours ago
Read More