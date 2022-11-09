Leaked video: Mark Zuckerberg addresses Meta employees after mass layoff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. A partial video was obtained by NBC News.

In a letter early Wednesday morning, Zuckerberg said Meta is making reductions in every organization but that recruiting will be disproportionately affected since the company plans to hire fewer people in 2023. The company extended its hiring freeze through the first quarter with a few exceptions, Zuckerberg said.

Impacted employees will receive 16 weeks of pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, Zuckerberg said. Meta will cover health insurance for six months.

Here's a transcript of what he said in the video segment: