Volvo reveals new $80,000 electric SUV with Luminar lidar

Volvo's plans to exclusively sell all-electric vehicles by 2030 kicked off Wednesday with the reveal of its EX90 – the first in a new lineup of EVs for the Swedish automaker.

The carmaker is calling the seven-seat SUV its new flagship vehicle, starting at under $80,000. The company said production of the car is expected to begin in the U.S. next year, with production in China to follow.

The EX90 resembles Volvo Cars' current lineup of vehicles. On a full charge, the car is expected to achieve up to 300 miles of range, according to the company.

The car also marks the introduction of Luminar Technologies' lidar system as standard equipment in a commercially built vehicle. Many in the automotive industry believe lidar is the next-generation of safety technology and a step closer to more highly-automated or autonomous vehicles.

Lidars, or light detection and ranging systems, can sense surroundings and help cars avoid obstacles. They use light to create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate view of surroundings than cameras or radar alone.

All EX90s will come standard with a lidar sensor and related software from Florida-based Luminar.