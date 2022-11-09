Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

A trader, center, wears a Citigroup jacket while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

Global investment banks Citigroup and Barclays cut advisory and trading personnel this week as Wall Street grapples with sharp declines in revenue and dimming prospects for next year.

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

London-based Barclays cut about 200 positions across its banking and trading desks this week, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The moves show the industry has returned to an annual ritual that's been part of what has defined life on Wall Street: Cutting workers who are deemed to be underperformers. The practice, which had been on pause the last few years amid a boom in deals activity, returned after Goldman Sachs laid off hundreds of employees in September.

While shallow in nature, especially compared with far deeper cuts occurring in tech firms including Meta and Stripe, the moves may only be the start of a trend if capital markets remain moribund.

Equity issuance plunged 78% this year through October as the IPO market remained mostly frozen, according to SIFMA data. Debt issuance has also fallen off as the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates, slumping 30% through September.