What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Disney CEO must go, no Red wave, Meta job cuts

A voter exits the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3103 polling location on November 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Anna Rose Layden | Getty Images
What I am looking at Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
- Undecided Congress: No Red Wave but the scope of the Republican "defeat" is stunning. The GOP had everything, inflation, crime, immigration, Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi — they had it all and theoretically should have won it all. Exit polls show women HATE the Republicans.
- U.S. stocks lower the day after the midterm election. Investors await results from too-close-to-call races that could shift the balance of power on Capitol Hill, and they also look ahead to Thursday's consumer price index (CPI). Interestingly the S&P 500 has been solidly higher 12 months after the midterms in every cycle since 1954, according to Yardeni Research. We looked how Club stocks did a year after the past five midterms.