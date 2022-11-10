Carl Icahn says he still thinks we are in a bear market despite Thursday's rally

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market.

"We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."

Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October's reading of consumer prices fueled bets that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,200 points for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% in its biggest rally since April 2020.

While the inflation report showed some signs of easing, the founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises believes price pressures are sticker than most think because of wage increases.

"Inflation is not going away, not in the near term," Icahn said.

Big bear-market rally occurs often because of the large short interest built up in the downturn, Icahn said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.