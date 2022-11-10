Carvana shares jump more than 30% from record lows

People try their luck at winning a car from the Carvana vending machine at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2016.

Shares of Carvana jumped by as much as 32% Thursday morning – representing a small, yet notable, increase after a week of significant declines for the used car retailer.

The stock hit $10 a share during early trading but has given back some of those gains and was trading around $9.49 per share during trading mid-morning, up by 25%. The move came as the broader market surged on news of cooling inflation.

Despite the double-digit increase, the embattled stock remains off roughly 97% this year. That includes a more than 30% decline since last Thursday, when the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter.

The missed expectations and a lackluster outlook were in addition to the used car market falling from record demand, pricing and profits during the coronavirus pandemic.