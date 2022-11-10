Cathie Wood, unfazed by crypto collapse and Twitter mayhem, doubles down on Coinbase and Tesla

A crypto crash, worsening results and insider selling didn't faze Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, who this week doubled down on a of host of her innovation stocks, including Coinbase , Tesla and Roblox . Wood snapped up shares of six companies for her flagship ARK Innovation ETF on Wednesday, including adding to some of her largest holdings, Zoom Video and Tesla. The popular investor has been adding to her Coinbase stake for two straight days, purchasing 420,000 shares Tuesday and 207,527 shares Wednesday for ARKK. Shares of the crypto exchange plunged 19.3% over the past two days as bitcoin dropped to its lowest since November 2020 amid the potential collapse of popular crypto exchange FTX. Binance, the largest global exchange by volume, abandoned plans to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX after a due diligence exam and recent reports of mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations of FTX. Tesla, ARKK's second biggest holding, is down more than 20% this month in November alone as Elon Musk rushed to sell billions of dollars worth of stock to help fund his acquisition of Twitter. Wedbush's Dan Ives removed Tesla from the firm's "Best Ideas list" after what he called a "very nervous few months" for Tesla shareholders amid the "Twitter train wreck disaster." Roblox, another darling of Wood's, is also in trouble. The video game company recently reported a bigger-than-expected loss as the pandemic boost waned. The stock is down more than 30% this month, driving its 2022 loss to 70%. Zoom has been one of the biggest losers this year, following its initial burst of growth during the pandemic, as the teleconferencing platform faced increased competition from Microsoft and others. The stock is down 60% year to date.