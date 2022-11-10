CNBC Investing Club

Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, November 10, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing.

  • In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
  • When rates fall, equity valuations tend to raise, with longer duration stocks — ones with a promise of earnings in the future but limited earnings power in the near-term — tend to rally the most.

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Tech stocks soar, Constellation reclassification, bullish on TJX
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Tech stocks soar, Constellation reclassification, bullish on TJX
Krystal Huran hour ago
Casino operator Wynn delivers decent Q3 despite ongoing China pressures
CNBC Investing ClubCasino operator Wynn delivers decent Q3 despite ongoing China pressures
Jeff Marks
We're sticking with Apple despite questions about holiday-quarter iPhone production delays
CNBC Investing ClubWe're sticking with Apple despite questions about holiday-quarter iPhone production delays
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More