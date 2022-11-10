Cramer's lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."
Medtronic PLC: "I can't recommend it. ... There are many better healthcare stocks out there."
Activision Blizzard Inc: "I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it's selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.
