Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."

Loading chart...

Medtronic PLC: "I can't recommend it. ... There are many better healthcare stocks out there."

Loading chart...

Activision Blizzard Inc: "I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it's selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

Cramer's lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard
watch now
VIDEO3:2703:27
Cramer's lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com