Cramer's lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard

Loading chart...

Advanced Micro Devices Inc : "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."

Loading chart...

Medtronic PLC : "I can't recommend it. ... There are many better healthcare stocks out there."

Loading chart...

Activision Blizzard Inc : "I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it's selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

watch now