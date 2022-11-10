IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records

Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, June 5, 2021.

The IRS and the Treasury Department on Thursday urged the Supreme Court against blocking a lower court ruling requiring the agencies to turn over years of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns to Congress.

The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said that Trump's emergency request for a delay "cannot satisfy the demanding standard for that extraordinary relief."

Shortly after that filing, the House Ways and Means Committee, which is seeking Trump's records, filed its own brief asking the Supreme Court to deny Trump both further delay, and his request that the court hear his appeal of lower court rulings against him in the case.

"Further review from this Court is unwarranted, so there necessarily is no basis to issue emergency relief pending appeal," lawyers for the Democratic-controlled committee wrote.

The filings came nine days after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary block on the committee getting the tax returns of Trump and related business entities from the IRS.

Roberts' action came after Trump sought the delay pending the high court ruling on whether he would be allowed to appeal a lower court order allowing the committee to get the tax records.

The Ways and Means Committee has said it wants the returns from the Treasury Department as part of a probe of how the IRS audits presidential taxes. Presidential tax returns are automatically audited each year by law.

If the Supreme Court does not maintain the block, the committee could get the returns soon.