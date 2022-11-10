Take a look inside the only large-scale 3D printed housing development in the U.S.

watch now

It looks more like a project at NASA than a home construction site. Just outside Austin, Texas, massive machines are squeezing out 100 three- and four-bedroom homes, in the first major housing development to be 3D-printed on site. One of the nation's largest homebuilders, Lennar, is partnering with ICON, a 3D printing company, to develop the project. Lennar was an early investor in ICON, which has printed just about a dozen homes in Texas and in Mexico. These homes will go on the market in 2023, starting in the mid-$400,000 range. "This is the first 100 homes, but we expect to be able to bring this to scale, and at scale we really bring cycle times down and we also bring cost down," said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar. ICON claims it can build the entire wall system of the home, which includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing, two to three times faster than a traditional home and at up to 30% of the cost.

"We exceed code requirements for all the different kinds of strength, wind, compressive strength by about 4x. We're about two and a half times more energy efficient," said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON. The printers are designed to operate 24 hours a day, but they don't because of area noise restrictions. They are almost fully automated, with just three workers at each home. One monitors the process on a laptop, and one checks the concrete mixture, which has to be adapted to the current weather conditions. Another works in support, misting the area with water or adding new material into the system. "The promise of robotic construction is a promise of automation, reducing labor – therefore reducing labor costs," Ballard said. ICON aims to get the number of operators down to two over the next 12 months, Ballard added. Eventually, he wants even fewer operators. "I think the sort of Holy Grail is where one person can watch a dozen systems you need one person to watch a dozen systems," Ballard said.

The main squeeze

An ICON 3D printer at a housing development in Georgetown, TX. Diana Olick | CNBC