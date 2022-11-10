We may not know who controls the U.S. Senate until December; House could be decided much sooner

Fog envelopes the U.S. Capitol building in the early morning hours on November 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum | Getty Images

The question of which political parties control one or both chambers of Congress for the next two years could take until early December to sort out. But whether Republicans have managed in the midterm elections to narrowly wrest majority control away from Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives could be resolved within the coming days as ballots are processed in 11 states. related investing news Market sees divided government after the election as a positive, and a thin GOP majority is good enough Republicans are projected to win 221 seats in the House, three more than the 218 needed to take the majority, while Democrats look like they will take 214 seats, according to NBC News. That estimate has a margin of error of seven seats. And election officials are still counting ballots in at least 31 races.

watch now

That final seat tally could be prolonged, though, if one or more of the House races is so close it triggers a recount. As of Thursday, two days after polls closed around the nation, three seats in the Senate had yet to have winners projected by NBC News. All three of those seats, in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, are currently held by Democrats. The outcome of those races will determine if Democrats retain the slimmest possible majority in the Senate, with the potential to actually increase the majority slightly. While the results of Senate races in Arizona and Nevada could both be known by next week, Georgia is headed to a runoff special election on Dec. 6, because neither of the major party candidates garnered more than 50% of the vote. Currently, there are 48 Democratic senators and two independents who caucus with them, compared with 50 Republican senators who make up the remainder of the chamber. Democrats hold the majority there since Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break ties as president of the Senate. To maintain that control starting in January, Democrats need to win at least two of the three elections that haven't been called yet. But the party gained some breathing room after Pennsylvania's Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated GOP contender Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.