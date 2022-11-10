Peak inflation in Europe 'is almost within reach,' European Central Bank member says

Peak inflation "is almost within reach" in the euro zone, a European Central Bank Governing Council member told CNBC Thursday.

The euro zone has been battling against surging inflation for about a year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine accentuating those inflationary pressures. In September 2021, headline inflation in the euro area stood at 3.4%, which represented a 13-year high. These numbers have, however, moved rapidly higher with headline inflation hitting a historic high of 10.7% last month.

But one ECB member believes that price growth could be about to come down.

Peak inflation "is almost within reach," Edward Scicluna, who's also the Governor of the Bank of Malta, told CNBC exclusively. He cautioned, however, that there are a lot of uncertainties and that the central bank remains data dependent.

The European Central Bank is publishing new economic forecasts in mid-December when it gathers for another rate decision. Back in September, the central bank forecast an annual inflation rate of 8.1% this year and of 5.5% for 2023. The ECB's mandate is to work toward a headline inflation of 2%.

"The fact that the U.S. and Germany are mentioning the word 'peace,' not that it is happening tomorrow, but the fact that investors hear that word it's a positive event in itself," the senior ECB official said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, which could be a possible reason for price rises to cool.