Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Palo Alto Networks . Loop has just upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management talked about Dutch Bros , whose stock popped 22%. The drive-through coffee chain posted solid third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Other stocks mentioned include Meta and American Express . Meta is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.