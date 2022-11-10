CNBC Pro

Think the dollar is about to peak? Wall Street pros explain how to trade it

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:47
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli2 hours ago
Barclays' playbook for the coming recession: Defensive stocks that could still gain 20%
CNBC ProBarclays' playbook for the coming recession: Defensive stocks that could still gain 20%
Alex Harring
Market sees divided government after the election as a positive, and a thin GOP majority is good enough
CNBC ProMarket sees divided government after the election as a positive, and a thin GOP majority is good enough
Patti Domm
Read More