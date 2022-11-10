CNBC Pro

This may be the start of a traditional post-midterms rally as signs of cooling inflation emerge

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Hope against hope. Traders are again talking up the prospect of a 'soft landing'
CNBC ProHope against hope. Traders are again talking up the prospect of a 'soft landing'
Bob Pisani4 hours ago
Despite the recent chaos, UK stockpickers are rubbing their hands: Here's what they're buying
CNBC ProDespite the recent chaos, UK stockpickers are rubbing their hands: Here's what they're buying
Elliot Smith
Exxon or Chevron? Goldman Sachs gives its verdict on which energy stock is the better buy
CNBC ProExxon or Chevron? Goldman Sachs gives its verdict on which energy stock is the better buy
Weizhen Tan
Read More