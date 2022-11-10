Thursday's big market rally on cooler inflation does not mean we're out of the woods yet

Stocks surged Thursday after a weaker-than-expected consumer price index increase sent bond yields and the U.S. dollar lower on the hope that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive in their fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 2.5%, the S & P 500 was up more than 4% and the Nasdaq was up more than 5.5%. While encouraged by the strong rally, reclaiming Wednesday's sharp stock losses and then some, we're reluctant to fully embrace this move as a turning point in the brutal year for investors on worries it could be another short-lived bear market bounce. For our portfolio , we would have been looking to use Thursday's outsized gains to book some profits if we weren't restricted by our Club rules, which you can read at the bottom of this story. It all started before Wall Street's open when the headline CPI reading for October came in at 7.7% year-over-year, while the core rate, which removes the impact of food and energy due to their volatile nature, came in at 6.3% versus the year ago period. Both readings were below expectations of 7.9% and 6.5%, respectively. Under the hood, we saw monthly declines in energy services, used car and truck prices, and apparel. The October producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, is out this coming Tuesday. Seeing as the stock market's primary focus for the past year has been inflation and the Fed's actions to curb it, the move isn't all that surprising as it speaks to a major headwind potentially easing. We say "potentially" because one reading does not indicate a trend and we've seen the rate of inflation decline previously only to bounce back. However, with layoffs starting to ramp up — mostly notably from Club holding Meta Platforms (META) — along with this weaker retail inflation reading, we do think that we're seeing the Fed's goal of creating an environment that dampens demand is starting to show clear signs of coming to fruition. The thinking behind reducing demand is that it will translate into lower inflation. That's certainly a reason to be optimistic and supportive of the notion that we have seen the lows of this brutal bear market. After all, the fall in bond yields is supportive of long-duration stocks, meaning those with earnings streams expected to materialize further out in the future, basically what people generally refer to as growth stocks. The 43% market odds before the CPI release for another 75-basis-point rate hike in December came down to just under 20% , according to the CME FedWatch tool. Moreover, the decline in the dollar, which has been really strong this year, serves to make U.S. goods more affordable to foreign buyers. Recall, foreign exchange fluctuations have been a major headwind discussed all earnings season by any number of companies operating internationally — both in terms of growth rates due to conversion dynamics and buyer demand given the elevated cost of products in local currencies. However, against that rosy view, we have to remember that while we are seeing what the Fed has been hoping for since they started tightening, given the lag effect of monetary policy we still don't know just how tight conditions have gotten and what it means for the economy. Will it result in a so-called hard landing, characterized by a deep recession, or a soft landing, characterized by a relatively mild recession that doesn't include any more destruction than required to defeat inflation. Given the uncertainty of what comes next, we are more inclined to sell into this rally than chase anything to the upside. We're also mindful that, despite Thursday's move, many companies remain incredibly beaten down and attractive as valuations are near multi-year lows. The bottom line is that as positive as this latest CPI update was, headwinds remain. China remains stubborn when it comes to its zero-Covid policy. Russia is still at war with Ukraine. Furthermore, the dollar, despite coming down on the print, remains near the highest levels seen since the early 2000s. Inflation is still hovering near 40 year highs. Of course, to top it all off, the lag in monetary policy means that we still don't know quite how hard of a hit the economy is ultimately going to take from the most aggressive rate hiking cycle we've ever seen. To be clear, the Fed is still expected to hike by at least another 50 basis points at its December meeting, which would come after fourth straight 75s in November, September, July and June, one 50 in May, and one 25 in March, which marked the first rate increase since 2018. All of this adds up to significant uncertainty regarding the 2023 earnings estimates and the path ahead for the U.S. and global economy, which will determine what multiple investors ultimately feel comfortable with placing on those estimates. Remember, the consideration of earnings and multiples are what lead to price targets. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street in New York City. Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images