What Cramer is watching Thursday — cooler inflation, FTX crypto fallout, TJX upgrade

Shoppers are seen in a Whole Foods Market on October 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage | AFP | Getty Images
What I am looking at Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
- U.S. stock futures shot up more than 800 points and the 10-year Treasury yield sank below 4% after the government's October consumer price index came in at 7.7% year over year, cooler than the expected 7.9%. Core CPI, which excludes energy and food costs, rose 6.3% year over year versus 6.5% expected. The dollar index, which has been so strong this year, dropped 1% and gold ripped 1.7% higher after the retail inflation release.