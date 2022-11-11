5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stock blowout

What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.

2. Fed officials weigh in

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Federal Reserve officials also liked seeing inflation slow down a bit, although they're still prepared to keep monetary policy tight. "With inflation still elevated and likely to persist, monetary policy clearly has more work to do," Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said Thursday. Another voting member, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, sounded hawkish, as well. "Despite the moves we have made so far, given that inflation has consistently proven to be more persistent than expected and there are significant costs of continued high inflation, I currently view the larger risks as coming from tightening too little," she said Thursday.

3. China eases Covid limits

China's Covid outbreak is at its worst in about half a year. Residents of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, are pictured here lining up for regular virus testing in their community on Nov. 10, 2022. Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

China's "zero Covid" policy, which has weighed on business and economic growth, is getting a little looser. The nation reduced its quarantine time for international visitors by two days, while also limiting contact tracing only to close contacts with people who are infected with the virus. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped after the news, as did travel and casino stocks. The news also comes ahead of Monday's scheduled meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, the first face-to-face talk between the two since Biden was inaugurated. They are expected to discuss tensions over trade, technology competition and Taiwan, among other issues.

4. Capital market comeback

David Solomon, CEO, Goldman Sachs, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020. Adam Galacia | CNBC

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon thinks capital markets should start to recover next year. Deal-making and IPOs have slowed to a crawl as the Fed raises rates to fight inflation, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to unsettle markets. But, Solomon said, eventually people will get used to these conditions and figure out a way to move ahead. "There's always a backlog of companies that need to go public," he told CNBC. "We're three quarters into a more difficult capital markets environment. History would tell you, three, four, five, six quarters you get that readjustment."

5. How big will 'Wakanda Forever' be?

Letitia Wright stars as Shuri in Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Disney