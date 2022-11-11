Crypto sell-off resumes as week-long FTX saga ends in bankruptcy filing

Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range of $18,000 to $25,000 mark, keeping investors on edge about where the price is going next. The crytpo market has been plagued with a number of issues from collapsed projects to bankruptcies.

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off on Friday morning as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

Bitcoin fell 4% to $16,877.87, while ether lost 3.5% to $1,256.33, according to Coin Metrics. They're down 21% and 25%, respectively, for the week.

Sam Bankman-Fried – the CEO of the company that became a so-called white knight for the industry, helping bring crypto to the masses through his relationships with high-profile celebrities, regulators and institutions in addition to his exchange product – has also resigned, according to a statement posted to FTX's Twitter account Friday.