The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers

Trends in global supply chains continue to flip as container prices fall and container depots fill up, logistics data show. Sasin Tipchai | 500Px | Getty Images

What has happened now is that the cargo is 'on time' again and hence you'll see a slowdown in new ordering... Andrea Monti Chief executive, Sogese

"There is just not enough depot space to accommodate all the containers," online container logistics platform Container xChange chief executive Christian Roeloffs said in an industry update this week. "With the further release of container inventory into the market, for example from the disposal of leasing fleets, there will be added pressure on depots in the coming months."

Turning away new clients

Italian container depot owner Sogese chief executive Andrea Monti told Container xChange his depots are full. "Whatever was coming in and out of, for instance, our Milan depot is quite stuck. And the container volume at the depots is increasing to an extent that we are returning some requests for depot service agreements." "We are in a situation where we are not able to accept new clients for some locations."

watch now

Monti told Container xChange that the peak season of goods shipments — as Christmas looms — "technically did not happen this year." Retailers are cautious about the high level of inventory they have on hand, Monti said. "There is enough inventory with retailers," Monti said. "What has happened now is that the cargo is 'on time' again and hence you'll see a slowdown in new ordering as companies adjust to more efficient turnaround times in ocean freight delivery." The latest Drewry composite World Container Index — a key benchmark for container prices — has fallen again to $2,773 per 40-foot container. That's 73% lower than the peak rate in September last year.

Sailings canceled

Blank or canceled sailings are also on the rise in what is usually the opposite, as the year's biggest spending period approaches. A blank sailing happens when a shipping company decides to skip a port or an entire leg of its schedule to manage changes in demand and capacity.

There is a significant dent in consumer demand which then leads to less demand for freight and cargo, and therefore, a proportionate dent in container demand globally. Spokesperson Container xChange

In its latest canceled sailings analysis, Drewry said between late November and early December, 14% of sailings have been canceled across major container shipping routes. Last week, major shipping group Maersk warned during its third quarter results that freight rates have peaked amid easing supply chain congestion and falling demand. The company told investors to expect lower ocean shipping profits. Nearly 60% of the 200 freight forwarders, traders and shippers that Container xChange spoke to in a survey last month said they were grappling with geopolitical, economic and political risks which have imposed downward pressures on consumption and therefore demand for containers.

watch now