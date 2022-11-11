CNBC Investing Club

Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings

Paulina Likos
The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen.
Justin Tallis | AFP via Getty Images

The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.

More In Analysis

Corona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
CNBC Investing ClubCorona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
Kevin Stankiewicz
Thursday's big market rally on cooler inflation does not mean we're out of the woods yet
CNBC Investing ClubThursday's big market rally on cooler inflation does not mean we're out of the woods yet
Zev Fima
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
Jeff Marks
Read More