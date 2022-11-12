CNBC Pro

JPMorgan predicts the best long-term 60/40 portfolio returns in more than a decade

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

These mutual funds are planning to hit investors with capital gains distributions. How to decide the right move for you
CNBC ProThese mutual funds are planning to hit investors with capital gains distributions. How to decide the right move for you
Michelle Fox
10 stocks that could be ready to rip now that inflation is easing, according to JPMorgan
CNBC Pro10 stocks that could be ready to rip now that inflation is easing, according to JPMorgan
Carmen Reinicke
Uber will dominate ride-sharing like Google does with search, Josh Brown says
CNBC ProUber will dominate ride-sharing like Google does with search, Josh Brown says
Michelle Fox
Read More