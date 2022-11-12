Democrats will keep control of the Senate, NBC News projects

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures, walking out of the Senate Chamber, celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduct Act at the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. T

Democrats will hold their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects, staving off a full-bore effort by Republicans to leverage economic volatility and public discontent into control of the upper chamber of Congress.

The party will hold at least 50 seats in the Senate in the next Congress, after incumbents held their ground in key races and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania's GOP-held seat. One race, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is defending his seat against Republican Herschel Walker, will be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff.

While the GOP held some key advantages over Democrats throughout the cycle, analysts considered the battle for the Senate to be a virtual toss-up heading into Election Day. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly helped them get one seat closer after beating Trump pick Blake Masters by almost 6 percentage points, NBC News projected Friday night.

Republicans had hoped, and many had openly anticipated, a "red wave" that would wash Democrats out of their majorities in both branches of the legislature. A flip in congressional leadership would have threatened President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and his ability to advance key nominations for his next two years in office.

But that wave never materialized. Democratic candidates up and down the ballot outperformed expectations from many analysts who predicted that Biden's unpopularity, coupled with historical electoral trends and persistent high inflation, could yield a rout for the party in power.

