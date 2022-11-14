LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets tick higher after Friday's rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.
Despite the number of Covid cases in China surging last week, markets latched onto the "symbolism of the movement, however small," referring to the changes, according to Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.
Japan's Nikkei 225 inched 0.3% lower in early trade, while the Topix fell 0.44%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.13%.
The Kospi in South Korea added 0.28%, and the Kosdaq was 0.13% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.25%.
Later this week, Japan is slated to report figures for gross domestic product, trade and consumer inflation, while Indonesia's central bank holds a monetary policy meeting. Alibaba and JD.com are expected to release earnings results.