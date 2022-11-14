Asia-Pacific markets tick higher after Friday's rally

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.

Despite the number of Covid cases in China surging last week, markets latched onto the "symbolism of the movement, however small," referring to the changes, according to Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.